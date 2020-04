BRIEF-Eurofins: launches serologic products for testing kits to deal with COVID-19

April 17 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE:

* EUROFINS TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES MULTIPLE CE-IVD MARKED SEROLOGIC PRODUCTS FOR THE DETECTION OF ANTIBODIES IN PATIENTS WHO HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19)

* ANNOUNCES CE-IVD MARKING OF A FIRST RANGE OF TESTING KITS FOR SEROLOGY-BASED ANTIBODY DETECTION BY ELISA OF PATIENTS WHO HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19

* EUROFINS TECHNOLOGIES SCIENTIFIC EXPERTS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ON DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL SEROLOGICAL TESTS

* EUROFINS TECHNOLOGIES COMPANIES WILL IMMEDIATELY START SHIPMENTS IN SIGNIFICANT QUANTITIES

* OUR FOUR FACTORIES AND PARTNERS ARE RAMPING UP TO PRODUCE KITS TO CARRY OUT OVER 10 MILLION TESTS PER MONTH