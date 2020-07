July 2 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE:

* PUBLISHES A METHOD FOR EARLY DETECTION OF ASYMPTOMATIC SPREADERS OF THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS, WHICH DOES NOT REQUIRE CLINICAL PCR TESTING IN HUMANS

* DEMONSTRATED THAT ITS COVID-19 SENTINELTM RT-PCR EUROFINS TESTS FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SURFACES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO THE DETECTION OF ASYMPTOMATIC VIRUS