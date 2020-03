BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific: Eurofins Technologies Launches Testing Solutions For Detection Of Sars-Cov-2

March 27 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE:

* EUROFINS TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES TESTING SOLUTIONS FOR DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2 ON ENVIRONMENTAL SURFACES

* RECENTLY PUBLISHED STUDIES SUGGEST THAT SARS-COV-2 MAY REMAIN VIABLE ON DIFFERENT SURFACES FOR UP TO 72 HOURS

* HAS LAUNCHED GENESCAN VIRSEEK SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR, INTEGRATED SOLUTION INCLUDING RNA EXTRACTION AND TEST KITS BASED ON REAL-TIME RT-PCR (REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION) FOR DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2 IN SWABS OF ENVIRONMENTAL SURFACES