BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific Launches Products For Patients Exposed To COVID-19

April 9 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE:

* EUROFINS TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES MULTIPLE NEW PRODUCTS FOR SEROLOGIC DETECTION OF ANTIBODIES IN PATIENTS WHO HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19

* ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RANGE OF TESTING KITS FOR SEROLOGY-BASED ANTIBODY DETECTION BY ELISA OF PATIENTS WHO HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19

* VIRACOR EUROFINS RECEIVED FDA EUA FOR RT-PCR SARS-COV-2 VIRUS LDT

* EUROFINS GENOMICS EXPANDS CAPACITY FOR PROBES AND PRIMERS PRODUCTION FOR RT-PCR SARS-COV-2 TEST KITS

* THE FIRST ELISA ASSAYS ARE EXPECTED TO RECEIVE CE-IVD MARK BY 16 APRIL 2020 AND WILL ALSO BE SUBMITTED TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORISATION

EUROFINS GENOMICS' SIX OLIGONUCLEOTIDES PRODUCTION SITES IN THE U.S., EUROPE, INDIA AND JAPAN ARE INCREASING THEIR CAPACITY TO PRODUCE PROBES, PRIMERS AND POSITIVE CONTROLS