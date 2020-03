BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific Offers Additional Testing Options for Detection Of COVID-19

March 19 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE:

* EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SUPPORTS HEALTHCARE AUTHORITIES IN EUROPE, THE U.S.A. AND BRAZIL IN THEIR FIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH ADDITIONAL TESTING OPTIONS AND FAST GROWING CAPACITY

* NOW OFFERING TESTING FOR DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2 IN FRANCE, SPAIN AND BRAZIL WITH NETHERLANDS EXPECTED TO START PROCESSING SAMPLES SHORTLY

* NOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO WELL OVER 15,000 TESTS PER DAY BY MONDAY 23 MARCH 2020 AND SIGNIFICANTLY MORE BY 01 APRIL 2020

* THIS WEEK, FIVE LABORATORIES STARTED TESTING FOR SARS-COV-2 IN FRANCE.

* ON 11 MARCH 2020, EUROFINS BRAZIL STARTED OFFERING COVID-19 TESTS THROUGH ITS CLINICAL LABORATORY CENTRO DE GENOMAS

* IN GERMANY, EUROFINS MEDIZINISCHES LABOR GELSENKIRCHEN (EUROFINS GELAMED) STARTED TESTING FOR COVID-19 ON 03 MARCH 2020

* IN SPAIN, EUROFINS MEGALAB MADRID ALSO STARTED TESTING FOR COVID-19 THIS WEEK

* GLOBAL CAPACITY CREATED IS CURRENTLY AROUND 10,000 TESTS PER DAY SPLIT ABOUT EQUALLY BETWEEN EUROPE AND AMERICA