BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific Supports SARS-CoV-2 Analyses Needs With Testing Options

March 12 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE:

* EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SUPPORTS SARS-COV-2 ANALYSES NEEDS IN THE U.S.A. AND IN EUROPE WITH MULTIPLE TESTING OPTIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NEXT WEEK DIATHERIX EUROFINS LAB EXPECTS TO BEGIN TESTING FOR SARS-COV-2 AS PART OF ITS NEWLY UPDATED TARGET ENRICHED MULTIPLEX PCR (TEM-PCR) RESPIRATORY VIRAL PANELS

* EUROFINS’ LABORATORIES IN FRANCE, THE BENELUX AND SPAIN ARE GETTING READY TO START TESTING FOR COVID-19 IMMEDIATELY WITH TESTS THEY DEVELOPED AND VALIDATED, AFTER APPROVAL BY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES WHICH IS EXPECTED SHORTLY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ON 13 MARCH 2020, VIRACOR EUROFINS, INFECTIOUS DISEASES TESTING LAB, IS LAUNCHING STAND-ALONE REAL TIME REVERSE TRANSCRIPTASE PCR ASSAY FOR QUALITATIVE DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2