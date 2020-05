BRIEF-Eurofins To Issue 900,000 New Shares Via Accelerated Book Building Offering

May 18 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE:

* EUROFINS ANNOUNCES THE ISSUANCE OF C. 900,000 NEW SHARES VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN ORDER TO SUPPORT ITS RAPID BUILD-UP OF COVID-19 TESTING CAPACITIES

* THE NEW ORDINARY SHARES WOULD REPRESENT C. 5% OF THE EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* PURPOSE OF PLACEMENT IS TO ENABLE EUROFINS TO FUND INVESTMENTS AND NET WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS

* TRANSACTION IS LED BY BERENBERG AND CREDIT SUISSE AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

* IS ALSO PREPARING THE LAUNCH OF SEVERAL ADDITIONAL COVID-19 TESTING PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PRODUCTION CAPACITY HAS TO BE SET UP IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

* THE SETTLEMENT-DELIVERY AND THE ADMISSION OF THE NEW SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS SHOULD OCCUR ON 22 MAY 2020