BRIEF-Eurogerm FY EBITDA Down At 11.8 Million Euros

April 16 (Reuters) - Eurogerm SA:

* ANNOUNCES 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

* PROPOSE TO AGM PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND OF €0.23 PER SHARE, COMPARED TO €0.45 PER SHARE LAST YEAR

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 11.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS INCREASED BY €5.4M TO €14.7M AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* ITS STATUS AS MARKET LEADER IN WHEAT FLOUR SECTOR, ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION, SUPPORTED BY THE INVESTMENTS MADE IN RECENT YEARS, CONFIRM THE GROUP’S DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS

* ACTIVITY CONTINUES ON ALL EUROGERM SITES TO MEET DEMAND, WHILE LIMITING THE EXPECTED ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THIS CRISIS

* COVID-19: DUE TO SLIGHT SLOWDOWN OBSERVED SINCE EARLY APRIL UNFAVORABLE IMPACT ON Q2 2020 ACTIVITY IS TO BE CONSIDERED

* FY REVENUE EUR 115.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 115.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DESPITE THE UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO THE CONSEQUENCES COVID-19 ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, OUR SECTOR IS AT THIS STAGE LESS IMPACTED THAN MANY OTHERS Source text : bit.ly/34DLBk9 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)