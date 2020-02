BRIEF-Euromedis Groupe FY Consolidated Turnover Of EUR 77.0 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Euromedis Groupe SA:

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020, GROUP ANTICIPATES GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED SALES OF BETWEEN + 2% AND + 4% WITH GRADUAL RISE IN PROFITABILITY IN ITS TWO MAIN ACTIVITIES

* FOR THE 2019 FY, EUROMEDIS GROUPE ACHIEVED CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF EUR 77.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 76.6 MILLION OVER A COMPARED 12-MONTH PERIOD 2018 (FROM JANUARY 1, 2018 TO DECEMBER 31, 2018)

* OUTLOOK 2020: FIRST SEMESTER SHOULD IN PARTICULAR TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE FULL-YEAR EFFECT OF A NATIONAL HOSPITAL CONTRACT ON THE PRIVATE LABEL ACTIVITY

* OUTLOOK 2019: THE GROUP ANTICIPATES A CONSOLIDATED CURRENT OPERATING RESULT THAT WILL REMAIN STRONGLY NEGATIVE ALTHOUGH IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT Source text : bit.ly/39znS5A Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)