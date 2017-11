BRIEF-Euromedis Groupe FY Net Result Turns to Loss of 0.2 Million Euros

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euromedis Groupe SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 73.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 2.1 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR ‍​0.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVE OF EXTENDING CURRENT YEAR TO CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF AROUND € 80 MILLION

* NOFY DIVIDEND IS PORPOSED