BRIEF-EUROMEDIS Groupe Suspends Revenue Targets For 2020

April 22 (Reuters) - EUROMEDIS GROUPE SA:

* EUROMEDIS: 2019 AND Q1 2020 RESULTS

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 77.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 107.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 0.04 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 3.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE SALES TARGETS COMMUNICATED ON 13 FEBRUARY 2020 ARE NO LONGER VALID

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF THE HEALTH CRISIS ON 2020 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL SALES FIGURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)