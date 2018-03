March 28 (Reuters) - EUROMEDIS GROUPE SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 39.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS REVENUE TARGET OF € 80 MILLION AS OF JULY 31, 2018

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.34 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2uydJqs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)