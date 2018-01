BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor Confirms That European Commission Is Conducting An Unannounced Inspection At Brussels Office Of Its RISI Business

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc:

* EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR - CONFIRMS THAT EUROPEAN COMMISSION IS CONDUCTING AN UNANNOUNCED INSPECTION AT BRUSSELS OFFICE OF ITS RISI BUSINESS

* EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR - EUROPEAN COMMISSION IS INVESTIGATING THE SECTOR OF KRAFT PAPER IN THE EUROPEAN UNION/EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

* EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR - RISI IS COMMITTED TO WORKING FULLY WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION DURING THIS PROCESS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)