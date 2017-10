BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor says FY ‍overall trading has continued in line with board's expectations

Sept 28 (Reuters) - EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC :

* ‍OVERALL TRADING HAS CONTINUED IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR​

* REPORTED REVENUES FOR Q4 ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A 3% INCREASE, LARGELY AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION IN APRIL OF RISI

* ‍UNDERLYING REVENUES FOR QUARTER ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE DECLINED BY 2% FROM SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* REPORTED TOTAL REVENUES FOR YEAR TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A 6% INCREASE ON LAST YEAR, AND AN UNDERLYING DECREASE OF 1%

* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE AN ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX* OF NO LESS THAN £105 MILLION FOR YEAR TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* GROUP NET DEBT AT SEPTEMBER 30 IS EXPECTED TO BE NO MORE THAN £160 MILLION, AGAINST £173.1 MILLION AT JUNE 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)