Feb 1 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR QUARTER TO DECEMBER 31 INCREASED BY 6% TO £100.8M​

* ‍NET DEBT AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS £49.0M​

* ‍UNDERLYING REVENUES INCREASED BY 3% FOR QUARTER TO DECEMBER 31​