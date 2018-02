Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA:

* CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH HISPASAT IN BROADBAND SATELLITE DATA TRANSFER BUSINESS

* WITH THE DEAL ASSUMES OBLIGATIONS AGAINST HISPASAT OF 95.8 MILLION EUROS FOR 15 YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2nOFJjU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)