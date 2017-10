Oct 25 (Reuters) - EURONA WIRELESS TELECOM SA:

* SECURES FINANCING OF 46.8 MILLION EUROS FROM MAGNETAR CAPITAL‍​, WHICH BECOMES KEY FINANCIAL PARTNER

* SAYS SEES TO REACH REVENUES OF MORE THAN 200 MILLION EUROS IN 2020 ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2ixHp1o Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)