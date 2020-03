BRIEF-Euronav Sets Second Half Dividend Of 0.29 USD Per Share

March 31 (Reuters) - EURONAV NV:

* 2019 SECOND HALF DIVIDEND SET AT USD 0.29 PER SHARE

* UNDERLYING CRUDE TANKER MARKET FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN CONSTRUCTIVE

* RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDER POLICY GUIDANCE TO TARGET 80% OF NET INCOME AND MOVE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS GOING FORWARD FROM Q1 2020

* OVERALL AND AT THIS STAGE IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY THE IMPACT DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* TO DATE, EURONAV’S OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* DOES NOT ONLY MAINTAIN A STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH WHICH TO NAVIGATE TANKER MARKET CYCLES BUT ALSO A VERY STRONG LIQUIDITY WITH MORE THAN 1 BILLION USD

* THANKS TO THIS STRONG BALANCE SHEET COMBINED WITH THE CURRENT HIGH FREIGHT MARKET, WE ARE CONFIDENT ABOUT THE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)