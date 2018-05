Euronet Worldwide Inc:

* EURONET ACQUIRES EASYCASH AND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND

* EURONET WORLDWIDE INC - ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

* EURONET WORLDWIDE INC - ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS