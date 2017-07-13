FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide comments on MoneyGram review of Ant Financial agreement
July 13, 2017 / 4:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide comments on MoneyGram review of Ant Financial agreement

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Euronet Worldwide Inc:

* Issues statement regarding MoneyGram International and review of its agreement to merge with Ant Financial Services

* Determined it was important to clarify stance on recent developments regarding proposed Ant Financial and MoneyGram merger

* Continue to advocate that "Ant Financial does not meet standards to assume responsibilities of a U.S. money transmitter​"

* "Do not see any way risks involved in transaction could be mitigated", particularly in light of Ant Financial's rationale for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

