BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide Issues Statement Regarding Termination Of MoneyGram And Ant Financial Merger Agreement

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Euronet Worldwide Inc:

* EURONET WORLDWIDE STATEMENT REGARDING THE TERMINATION OF THE MONEYGRAM AND ANT FINANCIAL MERGER AGREEMENT

* BELIEVE THERE IS “COMPELLING COMMERCIAL LOGIC TO A COMBINATION BETWEEN EURONET AND MONEYGRAM​”

* EURONET WORLDWIDE - NO GUARANTEE ANY OFFER WILL BE MADE OR ANY TRANSACTION WILL ULTIMATELY OCCUR​

* EURONET - "‍SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS" HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED BY MONEYGRAM SINCE CO'S OFFER; CO HAS NOT CONDUCTED ANY EVALUATION OF BUSINESS IN THAT TIME​