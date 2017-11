Nov 29 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* EURONEXT EXPANDS ITS FEDERAL MODEL WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE

* ‍ACQUISITION OF 100% OF IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE PLC (“ISE”), FOR EUR 137 MILLION​

