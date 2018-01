Jan 25 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* ‍EURONEXT ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF LEE HODGKINSON IN APRIL 2018​

* LEE HODGKINSON TO LEAVE POSITION OF ‍HEAD OF MARKETS AND GLOBAL SALES OF EURONEXT AND CEO OF EURONEXT LONDON Source text : bit.ly/2E6DqiR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)