BRIEF-Euronext Announces Volumes For April 2018

May 4 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* APRIL 2018: AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK EUR 7.9 MILLION, DOWN -8.8% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON ETFS ORDER BOOK WAS EUR 243 MILLION, DOWN -24% VERSUS YEAR QGO

* AT END-APRIL 2018, 1,053 ETFS WERE LISTED ON EURONEXT COMPARED TO 1,048 AT END OF DECEMBER 2017

* APRIL 2018: OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON DERIVATIVES AT 574,010 CONTRACTS, DOWN -3.9% VERSUS APRIL 2017

* APRIL 2018 AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EQUITY INDEX DERIVATIVES AT 209,680 CONTRACTS, DOWN -23.0% VERSUS APRIL 2017

* APRIL 2018 AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON INDIVIDUAL EQUITY DERIVATIVES AT 304,787 CONTRACTS, UP +15.4% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* APRIL 2018 AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON COMMODITIES DERIVATIVES AT 59,543 CONTRACTS, DOWN -2.4% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FOR 1ST 4 MTHS OF 2018, AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EURONEXT DERIVATIVES AT 589,674 CONTRACTS, +10.2% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* IN APRIL 2018, LISTING OF E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS PROVIDER OXATIS ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS RAISED EUR 12 MILLION

* IN APRIL 2018, EUR 101.3 BILLION WORTH OF BONDS WAS RAISED, OF WHICH EUR 4.1 BILLION ISSUED IN CORPORATE BONDS

* IN APRIL 2018, EUR 3.5 BILLION WAS RAISED IN FOLLOW-ON EQUITY

* APRIL 2018 AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON FASTMATCH AT $19,366 MILLION, UP +1.7% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017

* FOR 1ST 4 MTHS OF 2018, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON FASTMATCH AT $19,988 MILLION, UP +11.1% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* END-APRIL 2018 OPEN INTEREST AT 18,278,004 CONTRACTS (+23.0% COMPARED TO END OF APRIL 2017)

* FOR 1ST 4 MTHS OF 2018, AVERAGE EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE EUR 8.5 MILLION, +14.2% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* AFTER ACQUISITION OF IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE, MONTHLY VOLUMES NOW INCLUDE FIGURES ON EURONEXT DUBLIN ACTIVITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)