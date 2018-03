BRIEF-Euronext Completes Acquisition Of The Irish Stock Exchange

March 27 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* EURONEXT COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF THE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE

* IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE PLC TODAY JOINS EURONEXT’S FEDERAL MODEL AND WILL OPERATE UNDER BUSINESS NAME EURONEXT DUBLIN

* DEIRDRE SOMERS IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EURONEXT DUBLIN AND IS TO JOIN MANAGING BOARD OF EURONEXT N.V.

* ‍EURONEXT DUBLIN TO BE CONSOLIDATED IN EURONEXT FINANCIALS STARTING 1 APRIL 2018​

* CONFIRMED EUR 6 MILLION OF EXPECTED PRE-TAX RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES, TO BE FULLY DELIVERED IN 2020‍​