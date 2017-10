BRIEF-Euronext ‍July avg daily transaction value on cash order book at EUR 7.45 bln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* ‍JULY 2017 AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,454 MILLION, UP +20.4% COMPARED TO JULY 2016​

* AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EQUITY INDEX DERIVATIVES REACHED 223,492 CONTRACTS IN JULY 2017, UP +24.9% COMPARED TO JULY 2016 AND DOWN -9.7% FROM PREVIOUS MONTH

* JULY ‍AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON ETFS WAS EUR 466 MILLION, DOWN -2.5% COMPARED TO JULY 2016​

* ‍AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON INDIVIDUAL EQUITY DERIVATIVES REACHED 203,766 CONTRACTS IN JULY 2017, UP +1.7% COMPARED TO JULY 2016​

* ‍IN JULY 2017, AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON COMMODITIES DERIVATIVES REACHED 70,321 CONTRACTS, UP +5.7% COMPARED TO JULY 2016​

* ‍ON A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS, OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EURONEXT DERIVATIVES STANDS AT 562,090 CONTRACTS (+8.8% COMPARED TO END OF JULY 2016)​