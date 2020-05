BRIEF-Euronext Q1 EBITDA Rises By 68.1% To 150.0 Million Euros

May 13 (Reuters) - Euronext NV:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 55.2 PERCENT TO 236.8 MILLION EUR

* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR 150.0 MILLION (+68.1%), WITH EBITDA MARGIN AT 63.4% (+4.9PTS)

* Q1 GROUP OPERATING COSTS EXCLUDING D&A WERE UP +EUR 23.4 MILLION TO EUR 86.7 MILLION

* IN Q1 2020 EURONEXT GENERATED A NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF EUR 51.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 59.5 MILLION IN Q1 2019

* Q1 REPORTED NET INCOME, SHARE OF GROUP, AT EUR 96.1 MILLION (+71.2%)

* EXCLUDING CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL FROM NORD POOL, Q1 NET OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AMOUNTED TO EUR 116.5 MILLION

* AS ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY 2020, EURONEXT EXPECTS ITS OPERATING COSTS EXCLUDING D&A TO TEMPORARILY INCREASE BY A MID-SINGLE DIGIT IN 2020, COMPARED TO ITS SECOND HALF 2019 ANNUALISED COST BASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)