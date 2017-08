BRIEF-Euronext Q2 EBITDA up at 79.2 million euros​

July 28 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* ‍Q2 EBITDA OF EUR 79.2 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 77.7 MILLION) AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 57.7% (Q2 2016: 58.7%)​

* ‍Q2 REVENUES UP +3.8% COMPARED TO Q2 2016, TO EUR 137.3 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 132.3 MILLION)​

* ‍Q2 CASH AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME UP +18.5% COMPARED Q2 2016 AND EQUITY DERIVATIVES AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME UP +27.3%​

* NET PROFIT FOR Q2 2017 INCREASED BY 9.3%, TO EUR 53.9 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 49.3 MILLION)

* ‍ACQUISITION OF FASTMATCH, WITH CLOSING EXPECTED WITHIN Q3 '17​

* AS OF 30 JUNE 2017, COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 81.2 MILLION, AND NO DEBT

* Q2 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT EUR 53.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.3 MILLION YEAR AGO