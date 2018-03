March 19 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* EURONEXT (PARIS:ENX) (AMSTERDAM:ENX) (BRUSSELS:ENX) TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT RIJNHARD VAN TETS, CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF EURONEXT N.V. HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN

* SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS ELECTED CURRENT VICE-CHAIRMAN DICK SLUIMERS AS ITS NEXT CHAIRMAN,

* RIJNHARD VAN TETS, TO STEP DOWN FOLLOWING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (AGM) TO BE HELD ON 15 MAY