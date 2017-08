July 24 (Reuters) - Euronext NV

* Euronext announces its new pan-European block trading platform, dubbed Euronext Block and made with AX Trading, will go live on July 31

* Euronext Block aims to facilitate block trading by improving liquidity and allowing

* participants to signal trading interest to selected counterparty groups

* Euronext said in February that the platform would be launched in mid-2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)