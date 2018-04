BRIEF-Euronext Successfully Launches 500 Million Dollar Bond Issue, Listed On Euronext Dublin

April 11 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* EURONEXT SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES AN INAUGURAL €500 MILLION BOND ISSUE, LISTED ON EURONEXT DUBLIN

* 7-YEAR INAUGURAL BOND ISSUE

* AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1% AND LISTED ON EURONEXT DUBLIN

* ORDER BOOK REACHED AN AMOUNT OF MORE THAN EUR 2.2 BILLION AND WAS MORE THAN 4.4 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED

* PROCEEDS OF ISSUE WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE IN WHOLE EXISTING EUR 165M TERM LOAN