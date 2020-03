BRIEF-Europa Oil And Gas Says Implemented Programme Of Corporate Cost Reductions Including Salary Cuts

March 31 (Reuters) - Europa Oil And Gas Holdings PLC :

* EUROPA OIL AND GAS - AFTER REVIEW & COST REDUCTION PROGRAMME EXISTING CASH RESERVES EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FINANCE CURRENT, UPCOMING ACTIVITY

* EUROPA OIL AND GAS - WRESSLE IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION AT AN INITIAL GROSS RATE OF 500BOPD

* EUROPA OIL AND GAS - IMPLEMENTED A PROGRAMME OF CORPORATE COST REDUCTIONS INCLUDING SALARY CUTS, AND CANCELLATION OF NON-CORE CONTRACTS

* EUROPA OIL AND GAS - IN IRELAND REVIEW OF PORTFOLIO TO AVOID UNNECESSARY LICENCE COSTS MAY LEAD TO RELINQUISHMENTS, INTANGIBLE ASSET WRITE OFFS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: