BRIEF-Europcar Mobility: Disruption Or Suspension Of Some Operations Due To COVID-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Europcar Mobility Group SA:

* DISRUPTION OR SUSPENSION OF SOME OF EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP’S OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19, AND EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES TO MITIGATE IMPACTS

* EARLY MARCH, DROP IN NUMBER OF BOOKINGS ACCELERATED

* HAS ENGAGED UNPRECEDENTED COST-SAVING AND CASH PRESERVATION MEASURES

* THE SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 28TH THE CANCELLATION OF THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* IN LIGHT OF CURRENT SITUATION AND OF VARIOUS LOCKDOWNS DECIDED BY SOME EUROPEAN COUNTRIES OVER LAST 10 DAYS, REVENUE AND CORPORATE EBITDA DROP ARE SIGNIFICANT

* WILL MAKE A PROGRESS REPORT AT OCCASION OF Q1 2020 RESULTS PUBLICATION ON APRIL 27TH

* THE GROUP CONSIDERS THAT ITS 2020 OBJECTIVES ARE NO LONGER RELEVANT AND THAT IT IS ALSO PREMATURE TO ESTIMATE THE FULL IMPACTS OF THIS CRISIS ON THE GROUP’S SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES (SHIFT 2023) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)