BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital

June 20 (Reuters) - Europcar Groupe Sa

* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement

* Europcar says it will issue of a maximum of 14,613,270 new ordinary shares, or about 10 percent of its share capital

* Europcar says it will notably use proceeds for completing targeted acquisitions, including the planned acquisitions of Buchbinder and Goldcar

* Europcar says investment firm Eurazeo, which currently holds 41.43 pct of the group's share capital, has indicated it would by new shares for a total amount of approximately 40 mln euros.

* Europcar says Goldman Sachs International and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking are joint bookrunners for the capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)