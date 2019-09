Sept 6 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES ROCHE’S NEW TECENTRIQ-BASED COMBINATION THERAPY AS AN INITIAL TREATMENT FOR MOST COMMON FORM OF ADVANCED LUNG CANCER

* ROCHE SAYS APPROVAL OF THE NEW TECENTRIQ-BASED COMBINATION EXPANDS TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR PEOPLE ACROSS EUROPE AFFECTED BY NON-SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC)