2 months ago
BRIEF-European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi
June 23, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes

* Gilead Sciences Inc says has also submitted a regulatory application for SOF/VEL/VOX in United States

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Gilead has also submitted a regulatory application for SOF/VEL/VOX in United States

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act of August 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

