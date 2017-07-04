BRIEF-European commercial REIT announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium

1 Min Read
July 4 (Reuters) - European Commercial Real Estate Ltd :
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium, filing of preliminary prospectus and private placement
* Deal for approximately EUR40.7 million
* Deal expected to be financed partially by way of a EUR25.5 million secured mortgage from a German bank
* Brussels property is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations per unit by more than 35 percent
* Has filed a preliminary short form prospectus for a marketed offering of 7 million units of REIT at $5.00 per unit