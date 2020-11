Nov 18 (Reuters) - European Commission:

* ADOPTED A RECOMMENDATION ON THE USE OF RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS FOR THE DIAGNOSIS OF COVID-19

* RECOMMENDATION PROVIDES GUIDANCE TO MEMBER STATES ON THE USE OF RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS TO DETECT THE VIRUS IN SPECIFIC SETTINGS

* SIGNED DEAL WITH IFRC CONTRIBUTING €35.5 MILLION TO SCALE UP COVID-19 TESTING CAPACITY IN THE EU Source text: (bit.ly/2UCpZAf)