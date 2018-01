BRIEF-European Commission Approves Adcetris For CD30-Positive Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB VEDOTIN) FOR CD30-POSITIVE CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA AFTER ONE PRIOR SYSTEMIC THERAPY– PROVIDING AN INNOVATIVE TREATMENT OPTION TO PATIENTS

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL- PHASE 3 ALCANZA STUDY DEMONSTRATED HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN RATE OF OBJECTIVE RESPONSE LASTING ATLEAST 4 MONTHS

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - EUROPEAN COMMISSION EXTENDED CURRENT CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF ADCETRIS

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL- EC APPROVED ADCETRIS FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CD30-POSITIVE CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA AFTER AT LEAST 1 PRIOR SYSTEMIC THERAPY