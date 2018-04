April 25 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSING SCHEDULE FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA AND PREVIOUSLY TREATED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)