BRIEF-European Commission clears JD Sports Fashion, Sport Zone acquisition

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion Plc:

* ‍FURTHER TO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE ON 14 SEPTEMBER 2017, JD SPORTS FASHION PLC (‘JD’) ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS RECEIVED UNCONDITIONAL CLEARANCE FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR COMBINATION OF ITS EXISTING INTERESTS ACROSS IBERIA WITH THOSE OF SPORT ZONE IN PORTUGAL, SPAIN AND CANARY ISLANDS​

* ‍“WE ARE DELIGHTED THAT THIS TRANSACTION, WHICH GIVES US A SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED PRESENCE ACROSS IBERIA, HAS NOW FORMALLY COMPLETED,” EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF JD SPORTS, PETER COWGILL, SAID. ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)