March 6 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTS ABBVIE MARKETING AUTHORIZATION SHORTENING MAVIRET® (GLECAPREVIR/PIBRENTASVIR) TREATMENT DURATION TO EIGHT WEEKS FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC HCV PATIENTS WITH GENOTYPE 3 AND COMPENSATED CIRRHOSIS

* ABBVIE - MAVIRET NOW AVAILABLE IN EU AS 8-WEEK TREATMENT OPTION FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE, CHRONIC HCV PATIENTS WITHOUT CIRRHOSIS/WITH COMPENSATED CIRRHOSIS