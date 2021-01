BRIEF-European Commission Says Contract Between European Commission And AstraZeneca Now Published

Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Commission:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION - CONTRACT BETWEEN EUROPEAN COMMISSION AND ASTRAZENECA NOW PUBLISHED

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION - ASTRAZENECA HAS AGREED TO PUBLISH THE REDACTED CONTRACT SIGNED BETWEEN THE TWO PARTIES ON 27 AUGUST 2020

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION - THE COMMISSION HOPES TO BE ABLE TO PUBLISH ALL CONTRACTS UNDER THE ADVANCE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION - CONTRACT PUBLISHED TODAY CONTAINS REDACTED PARTS PERTAINING TO CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION SUCH AS DETAILS OF INVOICES.

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION - ASTRAZENECA CONTRACT IS SECOND ONE TO BE PUBLISHED, AFTER CUREVAC AGREED TO PUBLISH ADVANCE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH COMMISSION