BRIEF-European Glassmakers Commit To Supply For Covid-19 Vaccines

June 16 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG:

* LEADING PHARMA PACKAGING COMPANIES COMMIT TO SUPPLY FOR COVID-19 FIGHT

* STEVANATO GROUP, SCHOTT, AND GERRESHEIMER CONFIRM THE READINESS TO SUPPORT FUTURE COVID-19 VACCINE WITH PHARMACEUTICAL CONTAINERS

* COMPANIES WILL MAKE EVERY EFFORT TO SUPPORT THE PHARMA INDUSTRY’S PRIORITIES FOR OVERALL MEDICATION SUPPLY IN ADDITION TO COVID-19 DRUGS

* FULLY PREPARED TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINES WITH VIALS, SYRINGES PRODUCED IN U.S., MEXICO, EUROPE, ASIA Source text: bit.ly/3fxyWU7 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)