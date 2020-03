March 26 (Reuters) - European Institute of Science AB:

* EUROPEAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AB - BETWEEN1 JAN AND 26 MARCH SALES OF OWN PRODUCTS AMOUNT TO 109 (64) TSEK, UP 70 % COMPARED TO Q4

* EUROPEAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AB - ON CORONAVIRUS: CO SAYS COVID-19 HAS NOT IMPACTED EURIS SALES OF OWN PRODUCTS OR CO’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)