Dec 30 (Reuters) - European Lithium Ltd:

* AGREED A LONG-TERM DEBT FACILITY OF EUR7.5 MILLION WITH A SWISS BASED SOPHISTICATED INVESTOR INTRODUCED BY HELVETICAN INTERNATIONAL AG

* DEBT FACILITY WILL ALLOW CO TO COMPLETE DEFINTIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY AT WOLFSBERG LITHIUM PROJECT IN AUSTRIA

* AUSTRIAN MINING AUTHORITY EXTENDS 11 MINING AND 54 EXPLORATION LICENSES FOR WOLFSBERG PROJECT