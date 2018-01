BRIEF-European Market Watchdog consults on potential CFD and binary options measures

Jan 18 (Reuters) - European Securities and Markets Authority

* ESMA- CONSULTS ON POTENTIAL CFD AND BINARY OPTIONS MEASURES TO PROTECT RETAIL INVESTORS

* ESMA- HAS PUBLISHED A CALL FOR EVIDENCE ON POTENTIAL PRODUCT INTERVENTION MEASURES RELATING TO THE PROVISION OF CFDS

* ESMA- IS NOW SEEKING EVIDENCE FROM STAKEHOLDERS ON THE IMPACT OF THE FOLLOWING PROPOSED MEASURES REGARDING CFDS

* ESMA- CONSIDERATIONS INCLUDE LEVERAGE LIMITS ON THE OPENING OF A POSITION BY A RETAIL CLIENT

* ESMA- CONSIDERATIONS INCLUDE A MARGIN CLOSE OUT RULE ON A POSITION BY POSITION BASIS

* ESMA- CONSIDERATIONS INCLUDE NEGATIVE BALANCE PROTECTION ON A PER ACCOUNT BASIS, RESTRICTION ON INCENTIVISATION OF TRADING

* ESMA- CONSIDERATIONS INCLUDE A STANDARDISED RISK WARNING BY CFD PROVIDERS

* ESMA- ESMA IS ALSO CONSIDERING WHETHER CFDS IN CRYPTOCURRENCIES SHOULD BE ADDRESSED IN THE MEASURES.

* ESMA- POTENTIAL MEASURE UNDER CONSIDERATION IS A PROHIBTTION ON THE MARKETING, DISTRIBUTION OR SALE OF BINARY OPTIONS TO RETAIL INVESTORS