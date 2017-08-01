FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-European Medicines Agency prepares for Brexit
August 1, 2017 / 5:07 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-European Medicines Agency prepares for Brexit

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* European Medicines Agency (EMA)- developed, initiated a business continuity plan to deal with uncertainty and workload implications linked to Brexit

* European Medicines Agency (EMA) - says plan sets out three layers of priority

* European Medicines Agency (EMA) says in addition, EMA reduced number of audits as well as some corporate governance and support activities

* European medicines agency says agency decided to temporarily suspend number of activities including, the development of European medicines web portal Source text : bit.ly/2f5KTpQ

