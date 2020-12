Dec 9 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA - CYBERATTACK ON THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* EMA - AGENCY HAS SWIFTLY LAUNCHED A FULL INVESTIGATION, IN CLOSE COOPERATION WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT ENTITIES.

* EMA - CANNOT PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DETAILS WHILST THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING Source text: bit.ly/33UHEYU