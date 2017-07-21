FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 11:52 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-European Medicines Agency's CHMP recommends approval for Merck's Keytruda

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* European Medicines Agency's CHMP recommends approval for Merck's Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer

* Says ‍final decision is expected in Q3 of 2017​

* Merck-‍ Positive opinion based on overall survival benefit demonstrated in phase 3 keynote-045 trial, durable responses observed in phase 2 keynote-052 trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

